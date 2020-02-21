  • search
    Twitterati lauds Indian Army for holding inter-faith prayer ceremony

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 21: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was on Friday, laod the foundation stone for Thal Sena Bhawan where he witnessed an inter-faith prayer ceremony. The Defence Minister was accompanied by army chief MM Naravane in the "bhoomi poojan" ceremony for the the Bhawan, which would be a new Army headquarters in Delhi's cantonment area.

    Pictures of the ceremony were shared on social media by ANI. Priests from different religions were seen standing on a stage and reciting prayers.

    However, these images gathered warm responses with many praising the secular and harmonious nature of the Indian Army.

    Here are few tweets

    Story first published: Friday, February 21, 2020, 13:42 [IST]
