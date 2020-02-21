Twitterati lauds Indian Army for holding inter-faith prayer ceremony

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 21: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was on Friday, laod the foundation stone for Thal Sena Bhawan where he witnessed an inter-faith prayer ceremony. The Defence Minister was accompanied by army chief MM Naravane in the "bhoomi poojan" ceremony for the the Bhawan, which would be a new Army headquarters in Delhi's cantonment area.

Pictures of the ceremony were shared on social media by ANI. Priests from different religions were seen standing on a stage and reciting prayers.

A multi-faith prayer held at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Thal Sena Bhawan in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/BwKHCQSFGe — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2020

However, these images gathered warm responses with many praising the secular and harmonious nature of the Indian Army.

Here are few tweets

It happens only in Indian Army. — Sasmita Mahapatra (@SM49142278) February 21, 2020

True spirit of India — Zorawar Gill (@ZorawarGill2) February 21, 2020

Good, This is the idea of India. We have to learn from Army, there is no discrimination on basis of caste and religion. — Amit Kumar Jain (@Amitjain5633) February 21, 2020