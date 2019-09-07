Twitterati in tears after watching PM Modi console ISRO chief following Chandrayaan 2 setback

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugged and consoled an emotional ISRO chief K Sivan, hours after the space agency announced it lost contact with Chandrayaan 2 lander during a historic moon landing attempt.

The moving gesture by the prime minister has won hearts on the internet and is being fondly shared by the Internet.

The ISRO chief broke down after the speech and in a video that has gone viral on social media, PM Modi was seen consoling him with a heartfelt hug.

That's how leaders look like! 🙏

What a moving picture.

Just like you fail and you go to your dad and he says- "Failure is not fatal. It's simply the opportunity to begin again, this time more intelligently...."#ProudOfISRO 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mzPLwy9aCk — Manisha Kadyan (@Miss_Kadyan) September 7, 2019

Modi’s a compulsive hugger. But this is his greatest hug, because it wasn’t created for the cameras and for PR. https://t.co/1MNS9pg7A1 — Anant Rangaswami (@AnantRangaswami) September 7, 2019

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi’s heartfelt and touching gesture towards @isro Chairman proves why he is one of the most loved and respected leaders around the world.

The way he lifted the morale of the #ISRO team shows his magnanimity and largesse. https://t.co/n6XjPtHpa1 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 7, 2019

In a setback, ISRO's plan to soft land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the lunar surface did not go as per script in the early hours of Saturday, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent.