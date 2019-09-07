Twitterati in tears after watching PM Modi console ISRO chief following Chandrayaan 2 setback

  • search
    By Shreya
    New Delhi, Sep 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugged and consoled an emotional ISRO chief K Sivan, hours after the space agency announced it lost contact with Chandrayaan 2 lander during a historic moon landing attempt.

    The moving gesture by the prime minister has won hearts on the internet and is being fondly shared by the Internet.

    Image credit: PTI
    Image credit: PTI

    Watch: PM Modi hugs and consoles ISRO chief, Sivan after he breaks down

    The ISRO chief broke down after the speech and in a video that has gone viral on social media, PM Modi was seen consoling him with a heartfelt hug.

      PM Modi comforts ISRO chief, K Sivan dejected after lander loses contact

      In a setback, ISRO's plan to soft land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the lunar surface did not go as per script in the early hours of Saturday, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent.

