Twitterati in tears after a powerful video on Domestic violence goes viral

New Delhi, Aug 26: While a lot of women face domestic violence in some form or the other, they never dare to speak up. When we say courage, it does not imply bravery but the fact that a woman's concern for her family, about society and other outdated and anachronistic traditions, stop her from coming out in the open.

Jenan Moussa, a reporter for Arabic Al Aan TV, recently shared a domestic violence video where it shows the stages of a woman who has gone through and become a victim of domestic violence in a relationship or marriage. The video has since then taken the internet by storm and it will surely leave you heartbroken.

She captioned the video saying, "What a powerful clip to raise awareness about domestic abuse."

The video features a woman who is on a happy note with receiving flowers and affection from her partner.

But as soon as she commits to her partner, the violence in her relationship begins. The clip also shows the woman bruised and how she hides it with makeup. The video ends on a heartbreaking note as it shows the woman heavily bruised, crying with a pitiable expression on her face.

As soon as the video went viral, many came up and spoke against domestic violence; especially on how women have to suffer because the society doesn't allow them to break the marriage.

The video has touched a lot of people and has gone viral on Twitter. It has garnered so far nearly 25 thousand likes.

One Twitter user wrote, "Don't understand men who feel they have to beat up women to feel manly." Another user praised the woman in the video for making such an important video. They wrote, "So powerful. Grateful to the beautiful lady in the clip and everyone involved."

This is how people reacted on Twitter:

Hope nobody face this in real. — manoj gupta (@manojfaridabad) August 25, 2019

How can these men physically abuse their wives/girlfriends. Their upbringing is the biggest problem. — NVR (@nile_ren) August 24, 2019

The multiple faces of an abused woman, what you see is not what you see, look beneath the skin to see what is happening, domestic abuse is and always has been hidden in plain sight.. — AndyC (@AndrewAndyc0463) August 24, 2019

No women should tolerate domestic violence. Financial independence for women is key to ensure this. — Priceless 🇮🇳 (@Bhagwaa) August 24, 2019