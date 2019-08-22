  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Twitterati in splits after Shashi Tharoor says 'schadenfreude' for Chidambaram

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 22: Congress politician Shashi Tharoor came out in support of party colleague and former Finance Mnister P Chidambaram, who was arrested last night in connection with INX media case.

    Known for his wordplay, Tharoor tweeted extended his support for the former Union minister saying, "It is a tribute to your strength of character that you are standing up to persecution &character assassination w/ courage & confidence. I believe justice will prevail in the end. Till then we will have to allow some malicious minds their schadenfreude."

    Twitterati in splits after Shashi Tharoor says schadenfreude for Chidambaram
    Congress politician Shashi Tharoor

    So what is schadenfreude now? Little confused right?

    Calcutta HC stays arrest warrant issued against Shashi Tharoor over 'Hindu-Pakistan' comment

    Well, Schadenfreude, which is a German origin word, means 'pleasure derived by someone from another person's misfortune'.

    This obviously gave a chance to his followers to tweet hilarious replies to the tweet.

    This is not the first time though Shashi Tharoor has baffled the mind of netizens with the usage of difficult words. Earlier he compressed a 29-letter tongue-twister into a single word - "floccinaucinihilipilification" - while referring to his book "The Paradoxial Prime Minister".

    The Oxford dictionary says floccinaucinihilipilification -- meaning "the action or habit of estimating something as worthless" -- is based on a quartet of Latin terms that mean "at little value": Flocci, nauci, nihili and pili.

    On his official website, Shashi Tharoor is described as a person who "was a pioneer in using social media as an instrument of political interaction." Till 2013, he was India's most-followed politician on Twitter, until being overtaken that year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his website says.

    More SHASHI THAROOR News

    Read more about:

    shashi tharoor twitterati inx media case

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue