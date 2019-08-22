Twitterati in splits after Shashi Tharoor says 'schadenfreude' for Chidambaram

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 22: Congress politician Shashi Tharoor came out in support of party colleague and former Finance Mnister P Chidambaram, who was arrested last night in connection with INX media case.

Known for his wordplay, Tharoor tweeted extended his support for the former Union minister saying, "It is a tribute to your strength of character that you are standing up to persecution &character assassination w/ courage & confidence. I believe justice will prevail in the end. Till then we will have to allow some malicious minds their schadenfreude."

So what is schadenfreude now? Little confused right?

Well, Schadenfreude, which is a German origin word, means 'pleasure derived by someone from another person's misfortune'.

This obviously gave a chance to his followers to tweet hilarious replies to the tweet.

This is not the first time though Shashi Tharoor has baffled the mind of netizens with the usage of difficult words. Earlier he compressed a 29-letter tongue-twister into a single word - "floccinaucinihilipilification" - while referring to his book "The Paradoxial Prime Minister".

The Oxford dictionary says floccinaucinihilipilification -- meaning "the action or habit of estimating something as worthless" -- is based on a quartet of Latin terms that mean "at little value": Flocci, nauci, nihili and pili.

On his official website, Shashi Tharoor is described as a person who "was a pioneer in using social media as an instrument of political interaction." Till 2013, he was India's most-followed politician on Twitter, until being overtaken that year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his website says.