Twitterati has fun with memes after Ivanka Trump's photoshopped images at Taj Mahal goes viral

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 02: Ever since Ivanka Trump posted a photo of her at Taj Mahal, Twitterati have been posting number of memes by photoshopping it and making funny memes and jokes.

People have begun photoshopping the photo to place themselves or popular movie characters besides her.

The result is, of course, hilarious but the POTUS daughter is more likely impressed than upset about it.

38-year-old Ivanka Trump also replied to these pictures, calling them her 'new friends'.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh had shared a Photoshopped image of himself with Ivanka Trump in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote,"Me and Ivanka. Piche hee pey gaee kehndi Taj Mahal jana... Mai fer ley geya hor ki karda" (She was after my life to take her to Taj Mahal. So I took her, what else could I have done)?".

Me & Ivanka



Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana.. 😜



Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda 😎 pic.twitter.com/Pnztfxz7m0 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 1, 2020

Many Twitter users also shared their own Photoshopped images with Ivanka.

this scene from k3g is my favourite pic.twitter.com/QEexPbHYyG — nirzary (@nirzary) March 1, 2020

Best Couple In The World ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ksxAGCUlnt — S Ravind King (@sravindking) March 1, 2020

Ivanka also replied to one of the tweets, saying she has made many 'new friends' in India. Check ot her tweet:

I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people.



...I made many new friends!!! https://t.co/MXz5PkapBg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

Donald Trump, wife Melania and daughter Ivanka were on India visit called 'Namaste Trump' from February 24 for about 2 days. During the visit, they visited Taj Mahal, in Agra.