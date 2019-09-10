Twitterati explode with memes after Sitharaman blames millennials for auto industry slump

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 10: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the slowdown in the automobile sector was due to many factors like the change in mindset of millennials,who now prefer taxi aggregators like OLA and UBER instead of committing for monthly installments to own a car.

"The automobile and components industry has been affected by BS6 and the mindsets of millennial, who now prefer to have Ola and Uber rather than committing to buying an automobile," said Sitharaman while addressing reporters.

Sitharaman said the automobile industry did have its "good times" till two years ago.

The minister said the sector had been affected by several things, including movement towards BS-VI norms and registration related matters and (also) change in mindsets.

Meanwhile, Netizens made the best use of the occasion to create tools for satire or memes on social media. Check out how Twitterati reacted to the auto industry slowdown with their comments.

Millennials don't want to wear clothes that's why textile industry is facing slowdown...😜🤣

Millennials don't want to buy homes and want to live on rent that's why construction industry is facing slowdown... 😜🤣 #NirmalaSitaraman — Amritpal Bamhrah (@_Amritpal_) September 10, 2019

TRP ratings of comedy nights with kapil are affected coz millennials are now enjoying comedies of our FM more #NirmalaSitaraman #FunnyMinister #SayItLikeNirmalaTai #BoycottMillennials — Vikash Purohit 🇮🇳 (@vikash_316) September 10, 2019

Cigarette Industry is down bcoz #Millennials nnials prefer Delhi ka Free Pollution.



Delhi Auto Rickshaw Meter is never down bcoz Auto drivers ditch Public like #Millennials



#SayItLikeNirmalaTai #BizarreLogic #NirmalaSitaraman — Mayukh Ranjan Ghosh (@mayukhrghosh) September 10, 2019

Here is what I wanted to say being #NirmalaSitaraman 's comment about #Ola and #Uber 's effect on auto-mobile industry. (Being attached with startup eco-system of India)



Have it affected the growth ?: Yes

Has it affected the growth to result in Industry slowdown ?

NO



Read on. — Movie Mango ® (@Go_Movie_Mango) September 10, 2019