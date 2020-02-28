  • search
Delhi Riots
    Twitterati angry after US journalist mocks Indian reporter at Trump presser

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 28: A viral video of New York Post journalist mocking an Indian reporter during the conference where US President Donald Trump is seen addressing the media surfaced on various social media platform which has left netizens angry.

    The incident happened when Trump was addressing the media at a conference on the outbreak of coronavirus at the White House, Washington DC on February 26.

    Twitterati angry after US journalist mocks Indian reporter at Trump presser

    In the viral clip, an Indian journalist can be seen raising a question about India-US relationships post Trump's two-day visit to the country. While the Indian reporter was questioning Trump, the New York Post reporter, who was sitting behind him, was seen making faces at him.

    President Trump returns to US after 'very successful’ India trip

    Taking to Twitter, Damon imani shared the video with the caption,''Who is that reporter in the green mocking an Indian reporter? I bet she thinks Trump is racist."

    Within no time, the video went viral and Twitter was left furious over the behavior of the American journalist, who is now identified as, Ebony Bowden.

    Several users accused her of being 'racist' and for 'mocking' the reporter's accent.

    Damon Imani, who shared the video on Twitter, took to the same thread to reveal that the Indian reporter as Raghubir Goyal.

    "He has been a White House reporter since President Carter and he speaks better English than most of us speak Hindi," he wrote in a tweet.

      Another Twitter user also posted a high quality clip from the @WhiteHouse Live Feed :

      X