Twitterati angry after US journalist mocks Indian reporter at Trump presser

New Delhi, Feb 28: A viral video of New York Post journalist mocking an Indian reporter during the conference where US President Donald Trump is seen addressing the media surfaced on various social media platform which has left netizens angry.

The incident happened when Trump was addressing the media at a conference on the outbreak of coronavirus at the White House, Washington DC on February 26.

In the viral clip, an Indian journalist can be seen raising a question about India-US relationships post Trump's two-day visit to the country. While the Indian reporter was questioning Trump, the New York Post reporter, who was sitting behind him, was seen making faces at him.

Taking to Twitter, Damon imani shared the video with the caption,''Who is that reporter in the green mocking an Indian reporter? I bet she thinks Trump is racist."

Who is that reporter in the green mocking an Indian reporter? I bet she thinks Trump is racist. pic.twitter.com/YtGv32XOUe — Damon imani (@damonimani) February 27, 2020

Within no time, the video went viral and Twitter was left furious over the behavior of the American journalist, who is now identified as, Ebony Bowden.

Several users accused her of being 'racist' and for 'mocking' the reporter's accent.

Damon Imani, who shared the video on Twitter, took to the same thread to reveal that the Indian reporter as Raghubir Goyal.

"He has been a White House reporter since President Carter and he speaks better English than most of us speak Hindi," he wrote in a tweet.

Shoutout to Mr. Goyal.

He has been a White House reporter since President Carter & he speaks better English than most of us speak Hindi. pic.twitter.com/8hOMfBbu2j — Damon imani (@damonimani) February 27, 2020

"Racism for thee, not for me."--MSM — Far From the Madding Crowd (@SavannahDoc412) February 27, 2020

I saw that too (multicultural and multi-lingual myself). I actually believe this kind of liberal racism has exploded since I left the DNC years back. It’s sad! — 🇺🇸 Jay Riley ⭐⭐⭐ 宜流水 (@WriteInRiley) February 27, 2020

I fail to see what is so amusing about the man. She did manage to make a fool of herself however. — Jamie James (@SaraBri17200732) February 27, 2020

How embarrassing for the @nypost and @ebonybowden I hope they both issue apologies to this man. #EbonyBowden — ❀ SloaneRanger ❀ (@_SloaneRanger) February 27, 2020

How DISRESPECTFUL! My husband is from India & I NEVER have trouble understanding him or beautiful Indian People. We are accepting to all & a very multicultural family.



Indians are the most peaceful & graceful people. SHAME ON HER😡



TEAM INDIA ALL THE WAY!!!

❤️YOU India 🇮🇳 — Tania Pothana (@PothanaTania) February 27, 2020

Another Twitter user also posted a high quality clip from the @WhiteHouse Live Feed :

Anyone interested in the actual question and @realDonaldTrump’s response, here is a high quality clip from the @WhiteHouse Live Feed (recorded on my phone): pic.twitter.com/pfQHCF48Lv — CHERI 💋 (@heycheri) February 27, 2020

wow, I get the vibe that she's a terrible person to everyone too. Probably the mean girl in High school — OldSchoolROTFLMAO (@covfefeshadila) February 27, 2020