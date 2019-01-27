Twitter user's complaint about maps has got the right response by Google with a Cheeky Shayari

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 27: Everyone might have used Google Maps to get to the right destinations and it is one application most of us are thankful for. But a Twitter user pointed out a common confusion when you are approaching a flyover, whether you have to take it or not. And more often you end up taking the wrong route and have to go ahead, take a U-turn and come back to same flyover.

The same issue was tweeted and it all went instantly viral, so much so that Google took notice and gave him a reply.

A Twitter user by the name Karthik Arora wrote a tweet addressing Google that the deflection while approaching a flyover is not visible.

Dear @Google



Itne badhiya maps banaye, chota sa feature aur daal dete ki saaf saaf bolde flyover par chadhna hai ya neeche se jaana hai. 5 inch ke screen par aadhe milimetre ka deflection Kahan se dekhe aadmi?



Yours Truly,

2km aage se U Turn leta hua aadmi — Kartik Arora (@notkartHik) January 22, 2019

To which, Google's reply was also innovative as they used a cheeky shayari to reply to him.

Shukar manate hain aap jaise users ka, jo humein sahi raah dikhaate hain. Behtar bante jaane ka yeh safar rukega nahin, mere humsafar.

The tweet, which went viral with over 21,000 likes, left many amused. While some related to Arora's tweet others shared their own experience of being stuck in a similar situation.