  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Twitter outrage in India, 2,764 complaints recorded

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 22: Social media platform Twitter on Wednesday faced outage in India for about an hour.

    Several Twitter users complained about the platform not working at around 8 pm on Wednesday.

    Twitter outrage in India, 2,764 complaints recorded

    Website Down Detector, which monitors service outage of various platforms, recorded 2,764 complaints about the platform outage in India.

    Linking of user profile with Aadhaar: SC agrees to hear FB's plea for transfer of cases

    Email query and phone calls made to Twitter representatives received no immediate reply.

    Twitter is estimated to have around 3.4 crore users in the country.

    More TWITTER News

    Read more about:

    twitter social media complaints

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue