Twitter outrage in India, 2,764 complaints recorded

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 22: Social media platform Twitter on Wednesday faced outage in India for about an hour.

Several Twitter users complained about the platform not working at around 8 pm on Wednesday.

Website Down Detector, which monitors service outage of various platforms, recorded 2,764 complaints about the platform outage in India.

Email query and phone calls made to Twitter representatives received no immediate reply.

Twitter is estimated to have around 3.4 crore users in the country.