Twitter likens Sitharaman's 'I don't eat onions' remark to Mary Antoinettes let them eat cake
New Delhi, Dec 05: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement that the onion price issue did not affect her as she comes from a family that does not consume as much onions or garlic has incurred the wrath of netizens.
"I don't eat a lot of onions and garlic, so don't worry. I come from a family that doesn't have much to do with onions," said Sitharaman in response to a question posed by NCP MP Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha.
Taking jibe on the Finance Minister's remark a stream of satirical responses has flooded social media and #SayItLikeNirmalaTai was on trend today.
Prices of onion in many places have crossed Rs 100 per kg because of less production.
Marie Antoinette - 'Let them eat cake'— Hasiba 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) December 5, 2019
Nirmala Sitaraman - 'Don't worry about high onion prices, I don't eat onion anyway'#SayItLikeNirmalaTai
This bizarre statement from Nirmala Sitharaman shows us the reality of Modi govt— Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) December 5, 2019
🔸 Arrogance
🔸 Incompetence
🔸 Insensitive
🔸 Casteist
How can she continue? She is making India look foolish in front of the world. Fire her as FM.#SayItLikeNirmalaTaihttps://t.co/6lQFfnakcj
I come from a Political party that doesn't care much about GDP and Economy.#SayItLikeNirmalaTai— Advaid (@Advaidism) December 5, 2019
I don't eat chapathis. So the price of wheat doesn't bother me.— നെട്ടൂരാൻ (@TheNettooran) December 5, 2019
(Ramanan, Punjabi House, 1998)#SayItLikeNirmalaTai pic.twitter.com/TSgFTzWcAH
Railways r in loss coz Millenials prefer to walk around 🤣 #SayItLikeNirmalaTai— Aarti (@aartic02) December 5, 2019