Twitter likens Sitharaman's 'I don't eat onions' remark to Mary Antoinettes let them eat cake

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 05: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement that the onion price issue did not affect her as she comes from a family that does not consume as much onions or garlic has incurred the wrath of netizens.

"I don't eat a lot of onions and garlic, so don't worry. I come from a family that doesn't have much to do with onions," said Sitharaman in response to a question posed by NCP MP Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha.

Taking jibe on the Finance Minister's remark a stream of satirical responses has flooded social media and #SayItLikeNirmalaTai was on trend today.

Prices of onion in many places have crossed Rs 100 per kg because of less production.

Marie Antoinette - 'Let them eat cake'

Nirmala Sitaraman - 'Don't worry about high onion prices, I don't eat onion anyway'#SayItLikeNirmalaTai — Hasiba 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) December 5, 2019

This bizarre statement from Nirmala Sitharaman shows us the reality of Modi govt



🔸 Arrogance

🔸 Incompetence

🔸 Insensitive

🔸 Casteist



How can she continue? She is making India look foolish in front of the world. Fire her as FM.#SayItLikeNirmalaTaihttps://t.co/6lQFfnakcj — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) December 5, 2019

I come from a Political party that doesn't care much about GDP and Economy.#SayItLikeNirmalaTai — Advaid (@Advaidism) December 5, 2019

I don't eat chapathis. So the price of wheat doesn't bother me.

(Ramanan, Punjabi House, 1998)#SayItLikeNirmalaTai pic.twitter.com/TSgFTzWcAH — നെട്ടൂരാൻ (@TheNettooran) December 5, 2019

Railways r in loss coz Millenials prefer to walk around 🤣 #SayItLikeNirmalaTai — Aarti (@aartic02) December 5, 2019