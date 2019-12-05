  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 05: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement that the onion price issue did not affect her as she comes from a family that does not consume as much onions or garlic has incurred the wrath of netizens.

    "I don't eat a lot of onions and garlic, so don't worry. I come from a family that doesn't have much to do with onions," said Sitharaman in response to a question posed by NCP MP Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha.

    Taking jibe on the Finance Minister's remark a stream of satirical responses has flooded social media and #SayItLikeNirmalaTai was on trend today.

    Prices of onion in many places have crossed Rs 100 per kg because of less production.

