Twitter is ‘Saree not Sorry’: Priyanka Gandhi shares throwback photo for #SareeTwitter

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 17: Internet can be the inventor of the best trends online and this fact became much truer after #SareeTwitter has become a trending topic and took the social media by storm.

And now it looks like another politician have followed the trend and it is none other than Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Priyanka took to her official Twitter account to share a picture of her in a saree.

She shared the photo with the caption, "Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter."

Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/EdwzGAP3Wt — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 17, 2019

There were many more enteries to #SareeTwitter too:

Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi shared not one, but four photos that show her in the traditional garment

Because #SareeTwitter & I cannot miss tweeting with this hashtag pic.twitter.com/VTC2ISlvoy — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) July 15, 2019

I have countless Saree pics I just realised..so #SareeTwitter can go on .... pic.twitter.com/FUuhgSr5H6 — Sᴜᴢᴀɴɴᴇ Bᴇʀɴᴇʀᴛ (@suzannebernert) July 14, 2019

#SareeTwitter has been one of the top trends since Monday and the number of tweets posted with the hashtag is only increasing.