    Twitter is ‘Saree not Sorry’: Priyanka Gandhi shares throwback photo for #SareeTwitter

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 17: Internet can be the inventor of the best trends online and this fact became much truer after #SareeTwitter has become a trending topic and took the social media by storm.

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

    And now it looks like another politician have followed the trend and it is none other than Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Priyanka took to her official Twitter account to share a picture of her in a saree.

    She shared the photo with the caption, "Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter."

    There were many more enteries to #SareeTwitter too:

    Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi shared not one, but four photos that show her in the traditional garment

    #SareeTwitter has been one of the top trends since Monday and the number of tweets posted with the hashtag is only increasing.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 12:41 [IST]
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
