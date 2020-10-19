Twitter in trouble after J&K displayed as Chinese territory

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 19: Twitter landed itself into trouble after Jammu and Kashmir was shown as a part of China during a live broadcast by one of India's best national security analysts Nitin Gokhale at a war memorial in Leh, the capital of Ladakh.

Gokhale started the live broadcast on Twitter from the Hall of Fame Memorial for soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty. The location tag displayed in the video was marked Jammu and Kashmir, People's Republic of China.

Many Twitter users including Gokhale himself immediately pointed out the error. They tagged official handles of Twitter and Twitter India. Gokhale, the editor-in-chief of Strat News Global wrote, "Twitter folks, I just did a live from the Hall of Fame. Giving Hall of Fame as the location and guess what it is saying Jammu & Kashmir, Peoples Republic of China! Are you guys nuts?"

Fellow of the Observer Research Foundation, Kanchan Gupta wrote, "so @Twitter has decided to reconfigure geography and declare Jammu & Kashmir as part of People's Republic of #China. If this is not a violation of #India laws, what is? Citizens of India have been punished for far less. But US Big Tech is above the law?"