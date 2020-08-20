Twitter flooded with queries as Gmail suffers massive outage worldwide

Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Aug 20: Gmail on Thursday suffered massive outage worldwide with many users complaining that they could not send any attachments or documents while the other few reported that they have not been able to log in at all.

According to a popular outage tracking portal Down Detector, it has reported that user reports indicate Google is having problems since 1:16 am EDT.

Meanwhile, Gmail in its status page confirmed the disruption. It wrote, "We're investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly".

On the other, Twitter has been flooded with queries as the users are unable to work on Gmail.

It can be seen that this is the second time in two months that Gmail has suffered such massive outage. In July, Google users had a harrowing time in India as Gmail services went down for hours.

Indian users and in some other countries went to social media platforms complaining they were unable to access Gmail and other Google services.

Down Detector had said nearly 62 per cent of the users reported problems with Gmail, being unable to send or receive emails.