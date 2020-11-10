Twitter flooded with memes on Bihar polls: Check here
Patna, Nov 10: NDA has come back strongly in Bihar as per trends as the counting of votes continues to take place.
The latest counts say that the Grand Alliance is leading on 98 while the NDA is ahead in 127. The others were leading on 17 seats and this include 7 for the LJP, which fought against Nitish Kumar.
As soon as the counting started in the morning #BiharResult became trending on Twitter. Netizens are making memes and reactions under the trending page. Check here some of the tweets:
Just watching @ndtv for the face reactions of anchors! 😂😂😂 #BiharElection2020 #BiharResult #BiharResults #BJP #DoubleEngine 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/ff0fbOpjC6— அஷ்வின் காந்தி/अश्विन गांधी/Ashwin Gandhi (@PantryCar) November 10, 2020
#BiharResult— Ashutosh (@Ashutos47746495) November 10, 2020
Election Commission to congress :- pic.twitter.com/IxK4kHM8BD
Bihar election to US Election*#BiharResult pic.twitter.com/P9cH8xruSW— Wellu (@Wellutwt) November 10, 2020
Prediction:— Anish Singh (@anishsist) November 10, 2020
9AM: Mahagathbandhan is sweeping.
10 AM: It's a tie.
11AM: NDA is leading.
02PM: NDA Wins.
03PM: EVM's are rigged.
Meanwhile Tejashwi is like:#BiharElectionResults2020 #BiharElection2020 #BiharResult pic.twitter.com/SUfp5L5zqm
#Bihar #BiharResult— Chetansaysstuff (@chetansaysstuff) November 10, 2020
Me to chanakya exit poll pic.twitter.com/PXahJOVwMK
#BiharResult after morning trends... pic.twitter.com/iVHxeTgh4z— Umang Mishra (@UmangMi04647171) November 10, 2020