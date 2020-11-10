YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Twitter flooded with memes on Bihar polls: Check here

    By
    |

    Patna, Nov 10: NDA has come back strongly in Bihar as per trends as the counting of votes continues to take place.

    Twitter flooded with memes on Bihar polls: Check here
    Representational Image

    The latest counts say that the Grand Alliance is leading on 98 while the NDA is ahead in 127. The others were leading on 17 seats and this include 7 for the LJP, which fought against Nitish Kumar.

    As soon as the counting started in the morning #BiharResult became trending on Twitter. Netizens are making memes and reactions under the trending page. Check here some of the tweets:

    More TWITTER News

    Read more about:

    twitter

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 12:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X