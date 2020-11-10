Twitter flooded with memes on Bihar polls: Check here

Patna, Nov 10: NDA has come back strongly in Bihar as per trends as the counting of votes continues to take place.

The latest counts say that the Grand Alliance is leading on 98 while the NDA is ahead in 127. The others were leading on 17 seats and this include 7 for the LJP, which fought against Nitish Kumar.

As soon as the counting started in the morning #BiharResult became trending on Twitter. Netizens are making memes and reactions under the trending page. Check here some of the tweets: