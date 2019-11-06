Twitter faces casteism row as #cancelallBlueTicksinIndia campaign trends

New Delhi, Nov 06: Micro-blogging website Twitter has landed in a casteism row with thousands of users accusing the social media platform of not verifying active accounts of people from the lower caste and minority.

The hashtag, #cancelAllBlueTicksinIndia campaign is trending globally as well as in India.

More than, 24,000 tweets have been urging the micro-blogging website to do away with its verification process (blue ticks).

The blue tick verified badge on Twitter helps increase the authenticity and accountability of a user making his/her voice heard digitally.

The row actually started on 1 November when restrictions were placed on the verified Twitter account of Dilip Mandal, a senior columnist and an adjunct professor at the Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication.

Users expressed their objection to Mandal being banned, and used the hashtag #restoredilipmandal.

Since Wednesday morning, thousands of Twitter users have posted comments with the hashtag #cancelallBlueTicksinIndia accusing the microblogging site of discriminating against Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Class (OBC) activists.

However, Twitter has stated that it is committed to ensuring inclusion and diversity on its platform.

It also said, currently their public verification process is shutdown.

Generally, Twitter does verify people who are active in the public conversation and it works with political parties to verify candidates, elected officials, and relevant party officials around the time of elections.