    Twitter down, all services still not back; "Outage hit my work badly"

    New Delhi, Oct 02: Twitter has been down since morning and even after many hours now some features are still not working. The users of the global micro-blogging site are experiencing a range of problems and posting videos has emerged as the most common issue that the Twitter users are facing.

    As per latest reports, Twitter is up and running but some features are out of service.

    Over the years, Twitter has emerged as one of the best ways to stay updated with the latest developments from across the world. A media professional told us that it is now that he has realised how dependend his daily routine was on Twitter

    "I had a lot of stuff planned for my daily work at the office. Being an online media professional, I scout the Twitter for stories and also sharing my stories on the micro-blogging website. But the outage today hit my work badly," a media professional from Noida told OneIndia.

    [Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti: Twitter fondly remembers India's second Prime Minister]

    An IT professional, Gaurav Agrawal, from Delhi said that to him it did not make much of a difference.

    "I am still old school and content with newspapers and TV news bulletins. For me Twitter is a platform where you can express your views on an issue and debate about it, or see how people react to it. It was not a source of news for me per say," he said.

    Tweeting and viewing certain types of content, posting polls, uploading images, logging in and taking multiple attempts to post a tweet are some other problems that were reported.

    [Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Sitharaman lock horns on Twitter, Biocon chief finally says "I stand corrected"]

    "We've been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck. You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We're currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon," official handle @TwitterSupport posted this around five hours ago.

    This comes around 3 months after Twitter experienced an hour-long outage in July.

