Twitter CEO slammed for holding 'Smash Brahminical Patriarchy' poster

New Delhi, Nov 20: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey stirred a controversy for holding a political poster during his visit to the country. Dorsey held a closed-door discussion with a group of women journalist hosted by Twitter India.

One of the participants, a Dalit activist, shared her personal experiences and gifted a poster to Jack that read, "Smash Brahminical Patriarchy"

Recently we hosted a closed door discussion with a group of women journalists and change makers from India to better understand their experience using Twitter. One of the participants, a Dalit activist, shared her personal experiences and gifted a poster to Jack. https://t.co/96gd3XmFgK — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) November 19, 2018

Notably, Right-leaning, outraged against the CEO, accusing him of attacking an "ethnic group" and questioning why only Left-wing individuals were invited to the meet.

Responding to the anti-Brahmin poster, Former Supreme Court Judge, Markandeya Katju, said, " 'Smash Brahminical Patriarchy' is anti-national slogan. It divides India into caste lines and so is part of divide and rule policy of our enemies. We must be united to face huge challenges before the country. There are many enlightened Brahmins who oppose the caste system, Dalits should unite with them."

'Smash Brahminical Patriarchy' is anti-national slogan. It divides India on caste lines&so is part of divide&rule policy of our enemies. We must be united 2face huge challenges before country.Der r many enlightened Brahmins hu oppose caste system&dalits shud unite with dem — Markandey Katju (@mkatju) November 20, 2018

@vijaya @jack Before holding "smash brahmanical patriarchy" card did u do some research on Brahmins? It's racist and a hate message. Like in US, European we have our share of issues, but we don't brand a community with hate message. — Abinash Padhi (@abinashpadhi) November 20, 2018

You should probably consult a psychiatrist dear @jack



Don't try to irritate Hindus by posting images of our Gods in any manner you wish



You have got enough on your face due to your anti Brahmin poster



This again



Are you trying to be Rahul Gandhi?

Or took his orders? https://t.co/L0jpwriUE5 — Shakuntala Iyer (@shakkuiyer) November 20, 2018

Twitter India further tweeted that the statement is not a representation of the organisation or the CEO, but a perceptible replication of the company's effort to see, hear and perceive the different sides of public conversations that happen on their service across the globe.

Jack Dorsey is on a visit to India and has met PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Shah Rukh Khan, and others, participated in a roundtable with women journalists, writers, and activists to converse about the Twitter experience in India.