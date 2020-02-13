  • search
    Twitter blocked BJP account for speaking truth on liberals: K'taka BJP

    By PTI
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 13: The Karnataka BJP has alleged that its Twitter handle was blocked for a few hours by social media giant Twitter for "speaking the truth about liberals."

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Party sources said on Thursday that it's twitter account was blocked for a few hours on February 11, allegedly due to reporting by multiple varified twitter accounts.

    There are no tweets on the time line of state BJP twitter handle after February 10, 9:55 PM. The official twitter handle of the state BJP was however restored on February 12.

    "Dear Friends, It is unfortunate that Our Handle was locked out by Twitter for speaking the truth about Liberals. We will not step back in our efforts to bring out the truth in the public domain. A BIG THANKS for Your support and encouragement. SATYAMEVA JAYATE ! Jai Hind," Karnataka BJP had tweeted on Wednesday.

    Interestingly, a February 10 tweet by the state BJP is not available on its handle. Twitter cited violation of its rules as the reason for the tweet's non-availability.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 23:47 [IST]
    X