Twitter account of Air India hacked

The official Twitter handle of Air India, the national carrier has been hacked. A series of tweets had been posted, including one that claimed that all Air India flights had been cancelled.

A pinned tweet read, "last minute important announcement: All our flights have been cancelled. From now we will fly with Turkish Airlines." The tweet was pinned to the official handle of Air India(@airindiain) and the name was later changed to @airindiaTR by the hackers.

Twitter handle of Air India is overridden by I ayyıldızt group which claims to be a Turkish Cypriot Army on their Twitter handle. The verified mark was later removed by Twitter after the name was changed by the hackers. There has been no official announcement by Air India as yet.

OneIndia News

