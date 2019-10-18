Twist in the Ayodhya Case: Muslim side hints at conspiracy, says mediation ruled out

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 18: In another twist to the Ayodhya case, a statement has been issued alleging a conspiracy between a member of the mediation panel and the Waqf Board chairman.

A statement issued by the lawyers for the Muslim side hinted at a conspiracy between the mediation panel member, Sriram Panchu and board chairman, Zafar Faruqi. The statement also criticised the mediation panel and accused it of leaking the proceedings. It blamed Panchu of acting in cahoots with Faruqui. Further they also reiterated that mediation is out of the question.

A settlement in the Ayodhya case would be a win-win situation for all, an advocate for the Sunni Waqf Board has said.

Syed Shahid Hussain Rizvi, one of the advocates for the Board said that he could not comment on the mediation settlement. However I can say that if there is a consensus among all the parties in the case, then it would be a win-win situation and there will be no need for a judgment, he also added.

According to the settlement proposed by the parties, the Board would be willing to give up its claim on the 2.77 acre disputed land if their conditions are met. The first condition is to maintain status quo of all religious sites in India as per how they existed at the time of independence.

The next condition is to renovate all Mosques in Ayodhya, the cost of which the government would bear. The board be allowed to build another Mosque at a place other than the disputed site. The last condition was to allow prayers at the several Mosques in the country, where access is restricted owing to the norms set by the Archaeological Survey of India.