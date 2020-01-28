Twins conjoined in the chest, abdomen successfully separated after 4 hours of surgery

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jodhpur, Jan 27: A pair of extremely rare conjoined twin were successfully separated after a total of 4 hours of surgery by the team of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) doctors in Jodhpur.

The treatment of the children was free of cost as the family, coming from the lower strata of the society, was unable to pay for the same.

Speaking to media, HOD, AIIMS Dr Arvind Sinha said, "The twins were joined together at the chest and stomach. Both of them weighed close to three kilograms together, which brings the weight of each of them to around a kilo and a half. The ideal time for such operations is three to six months".

"One of the kids, however, had heart, lungs and kidney complications and his chances of survival were really low," he said.

"When such a situation arises, usually the life of the other child is also threatened. Therefore, we undertook the surgery, which went for over four hours and successfully separated the two on Sunday," he further said.

Both the twins are on a ventilator and are under observation right now, according to the doctor.