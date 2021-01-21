Twin suicide bombings kill at least 13 in Baghdad market, injure over 30

YouTube
    Baghdad, Jan 21: A twin suicide bombing killed at least 13 and wounded over 30 in a Baghdad market on Thursday in the first such attack in years, Reuters said quoting security sources.

    There was no immediate claim of responsibility for attack. Suicide bombings have been rare in Baghdad since defeat of Islamic State in 2017. The last took place in January 2018.

    The Iraqi military said two attackers wearing explosive vests blew themselves up among shoppers at a crowded market in Tayaran Square in central Baghdad, and that several people had been killed.

    An interior ministry spokesman told Reuters the death toll was at least 23, with that number expected to rise as some of those wounded were in critical condition.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 21, 2021, 16:42 [IST]
