Twin IED blasts in Nagaland, one Assam Rifles jawan injured

Kohima, Jun 29: An Assam Rifles jawan was injured in twin IED blasts triggered by NSCN(K) insurgents in Phek district of Nagaland, an officer of the paramilitary force said.

The blasts took place near Akhegwo village when a road opening party of the paramilitary force was providing security for the passage of an Assam Rifles convoy at 3 pm yesterday, he said.

The Assam Rifles jawan suffered splinter injuries on his chest and leg in the blasts, which took place within a gap of some time, he said. He was immediately evacuated to the Army Hospital in Jorhat, where his condition is stated to be stable, he said.

The Assam Rifles convoy was coming from Kiphire district. The NSCN(K), in a statement, has claimed responbility for the blasts. Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed and four others suffered injuries in an ambush by insurgents of the same outfit near Aboi in Mon district on June 17.

PTI

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day