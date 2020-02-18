Tweet se pehle team ko bolo check karein: Smriti Irani jabs Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Feb 18: Union Minister Smriti Irani once again mocked former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi after he targeted the Modi government following Supreme Court's ruling that stated women officers should get permanent commission in the armed forces.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani said,"Begani shaadi mein abdullah deewaney​," asking Rahul Gandhi to ask his team to fact check before tweeting.

Taking to micro-blogging Twitter, Gandhi had said,"The government disrespected every Indian woman, by arguing in the SC that women Army officers didn't deserve command posts or permanent service because they were inferior to men. I congratulate India's women for standing up & proving the BJP government wrong."

Responding to his tweet, Irani in both Hindi and English wrote,""Begani shaadi mein Abdullah deewaney, It was PM @narendramodi Ji who announced Permanent Commission for Women in Armed Forces, thereby ensuring gender justice & @BJPMahilaMorcha took up this issue when your Govt. twiddled its thumbs. Ask your team to check facts. (Tweet से पहले टीम को बोलो check kare)."

आदरणीय बेगानी शादी में अब्दुल्ला दीवाने,



It was PM @narendramodi Ji who announced Permanent Commission for Women in Armed Forces, thereby ensuring gender justice & @BJPMahilaMorcha took up this issue when your Govt. twiddled its thumbs. Tweet से पहले टीम को बोलो check kare 🙏 https://t.co/DQhm3tRc0g — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 17, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court in a landmark judgement said the delay in granting permanent commission (PC) to women officers has caused "irreparable prejudice" to them.

Recently, Gandhi had also taken a swipe on the BJP authorities over over increase in cooking gas prices with an outdated picture of Irani protesting in opposition to the Congress-led UPA authorities over improve in costs of LPG cylinders.