  • search
Trending Coronavirus Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tweet se pehle team ko bolo check karein: Smriti Irani jabs Rahul Gandhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 18: Union Minister Smriti Irani once again mocked former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi after he targeted the Modi government following Supreme Court's ruling that stated women officers should get permanent commission in the armed forces.

    Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani said,"Begani shaadi mein abdullah deewaney​," asking Rahul Gandhi to ask his team to fact check before tweeting.

    File photo of Smriti Irani and Rahul Gandhi
    File photo of Smriti Irani and Rahul Gandhi

    Taking to micro-blogging Twitter, Gandhi had said,"The government disrespected every Indian woman, by arguing in the SC that women Army officers didn't deserve command posts or permanent service because they were inferior to men. I congratulate India's women for standing up & proving the BJP government wrong."

    Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre as SC backs permanent commission for women in Army

    Responding to his tweet, Irani in both Hindi and English wrote,""Begani shaadi mein Abdullah deewaney, It was PM @narendramodi Ji who announced Permanent Commission for Women in Armed Forces, thereby ensuring gender justice & @BJPMahilaMorcha took up this issue when your Govt. twiddled its thumbs. Ask your team to check facts. (Tweet से पहले टीम को बोलो check kare)."

    Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court in a landmark judgement said the delay in granting permanent commission (PC) to women officers has caused "irreparable prejudice" to them.

    Centre’s view on women officers in Army disturbing: Permanent service commission to apply says SC

    Recently, Gandhi had also taken a swipe on the BJP authorities over over increase in cooking gas prices with an outdated picture of Irani protesting in opposition to the Congress-led UPA authorities over improve in costs of LPG cylinders.

    More SMRITI IRANI News

    Read more about:

    smriti irani rahul gandhi modi government armed forces tweet

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 8:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 18, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X