  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tweet about IPL, not J&K: Omar Abdullah hits back at Gambhir

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 2: A twitter war erupted between former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir, who recently joined the BJP.

    Gambhir had posted a tweet mocking the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister for his comments on Monday. Omar Abdullah on Monday said his party will strive hard for restoring the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir that could include having a 'sadar-e-riyasat' (president) and 'wazir-e-azam' (prime minister).

    Omar Abdullah
    Omar Abdullah

    Reacting to this, Gautam Gambhir tweeted on tuesday: "Omar Abdullah wants a separate PM for J&K and I want to walk on oceans! Omar Abdullah wants a separate PM for J&K and I want pigs to fly! More than a separate PM Omar Abdullah needs some sleep followed by a strong coffee! If he still doesn't understand then a green Pakistani passport."

    Hitting back at Gambhir, Abdullah said that Gambhir's ignorance about Jammu and Kashmir was "for all to see."

    "Gautam,I never played much cricket because I knew I wasn't very good at it. You don't know very much about J&K,it's history or the role of @jknc_ in shaping that history yet you insist on displaying that ignorance for all to see. Stick to stuff you know about, tweet about the IPL," Omar tweeted.

    ['Omar Abdullah deliberately hurting Congress in rest of India ']

    Even PM Modi condemned Omar's remark and demanded to know from the Congress and the 'grand Opposition alliance' parties if they supported the NC leader on the autonomy issue.
     
    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has also come down heavily on National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah for reviving the old demand that Jammu and Kashmir should have a separate Prime Minister and President, saying it was only intended to create a separatist psyche.

    More OMAR ABDULLAH News

    Read more about:

    omar abdullah gautam gambhir jammu and kashmir lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 23:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue