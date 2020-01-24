TV channel editor resigns after sexual harassment charges by 2 journalists

  • search
    By PTI
    |

    Noida, Jan 24: A senior editor of TV9Bharatvarsh resigned from the job following complaints of sexual harassment against him by two journalists, the news channel said on Friday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The two journalists filed separate complaints against the editor and the matter was referred to the internal complaints committee as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention and Redressal) Act, 2013, the Hindi news channel said in a statement on Twitter.

    "After hearing the complainants and witnesses, the ICC served notice on the respondent.

    Immediately after the ICC indicated the initiation of a full inquiry, the management sent the respondent on leave for the duration of the inquiry," it said.

    "The respondent has since resigned. His resignation has been accepted with immediate effect," it added.

    TV9 Network has zero tolerance for sexual harassment or any discrimination at workplace and is committed to providing female employees a safe, sensitive and equal workplace, according to the statement.

