TV actor, senior ULFA cadre held in connection with Guwahati blast

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Guwahati, May 17: The police have arrested a TV actor and another person in connection with a grenade attack that took place on the Zoo Road here. In the attack 11 persons including two security personnel were injured.

The police arrested Pranomoy Rajguru and actor Jahnavi Saikia, following a raid which was conducted at a home rented by them. The police have accused both of playing a key role in the planning of the attack on behalf of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA).

During the raid the police recovered explosives including 20 kg of gunpowder. Further bomb making equipment, a pistol and 25 rounds of ammunition too had been found. The police say that Rajguru joined the ULFA n 1986 and was a looking after the activities of the outfit in Guwahati. It has been alleged that Saikia had helped him transport cadre to the area that was targeted in the attack. The police also alleged that the attack was planned at the rented house in Baghorbari.