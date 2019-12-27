TV actor Kushal Punjabi commits suicide at Mumbai home; Karanvir Bohra shares news on Twitter

Bengaluru, Dec 27: TV actor Kushal Punjabi, who was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjaawaan, has allegedly committed suicide at his Mumbai home on Friday. He was 37.

In a heartfelt note, TV actor Karanvir Bohra shared the sad news on Twitter and expressed his shock over the sudden loss.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote,"Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @PunjabiKushal I know you are in a happier place,but this is unfathomable. You really inspired me with the way you saw life, but what was I to know. I will always remember u as a #dancingdaddy #fit & a #lifeenthusiast."

Shweta Tiwari and Ravi Dubey too expressed there shocked by commenting on the post. While Shweta wrote, "What??? Oh my god! When? And how?" Ravi commented, "What." Whereas Vikas Kalantri wrote, "Wait what ????? When did this happen. Really really sad. Cant believe this. May his soul rest in peace. shocked".

Kushal came to limelight after winning the reality show Zor Ka Jhatka. He had also appeared in a number of television series.