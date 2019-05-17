TV Actor Karan Oberoi bail plea rejected by Mumbai Court
By Simran Kashyap
Mumbai, May 17: The Bail plea of TV Actor Karan Oberoi, who was arrested by police in connection with an alleged rape case, has been rejected by Dindoshi sessions court, Mumbai.
Oberoi's lawyer Dinesh Tiwari on Thursday finished his arguments before the Dindoshi sessions court for seeking a bail for his client. Before he finished his argument, Tiwari told the court that the complainant had "created an impression of blackmail" by threatening Karan's sister of using "Black Magic to bring her down to the streets".
He also said that the two had previously filed complaints against each other with the local police.
Tiwari said the complainant had filed the case to gain "sadistic pleasure" and that it was only a means to seek revenge from Karan for not reciprocating the love she had for him.
The victim's lawyer Sheetal Pandya on the other hand questioned the source of various messages that the accused was relying on. She also opposed Tiwari's statement that Tinder is not an app for "serious relationships" saying the people using Tinder have entered committed relationship and have even married at times.
Oberoi was arrested after a fashion designer, in her complaint to the Oshiwara police, alleged the 'Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi' fame actor raped her on the pretext of marriage. She claimed she was in a relationship with Oberoi since 2016. The police said the woman has alleged that Oberoi allegedly shot her objectionable videos, and threatened to make them public, if she didn't pay him. The police wanted his custody to recover the gifts the woman allegedly gave the actor.
