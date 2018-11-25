Tute se phir na jude: Tej Pratap Yadav drops hint that he may not patch up with wife Aishwarya Rai

Patna, Nov 25: Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD leader and elder son of former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, has dropped a fresh hint that he was in no mood to patch up with Aishwarya Rai, his wife for six months from whom he has sought a divorce much to the chagrin of both families.

While quoting a doha composed by 16th century poet Abdul Rahim Khan-e-Khana 'Rahiman Dhaaga Prem ka', he wrote the last two lines of the Couplet.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has filed a divorce petition in Patna's family court. Tej Pratap got married to Aishwarya Rai, daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai, on May 12, 2018.

Amidst the ongoing saga regarding his marriage with Aishwarya Rai, as well as constant pressure from his family to reconsider his decision of divorce, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav even escaped his hotel in Bodh Gaya and ran away to Vrindavan, with his security guards waiting outside his room.