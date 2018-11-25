  • search

Tute se phir na jude: Tej Pratap Yadav drops hint that he may not patch up with wife Aishwarya Rai

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Patna, Nov 25: Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD leader and elder son of former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, has dropped a fresh hint that he was in no mood to patch up with Aishwarya Rai, his wife for six months from whom he has sought a divorce much to the chagrin of both families.

    Tute se phir na jude: Tej Pratap Yadav drops hint that he may not patch up with wife Aishwarya Rai

    While quoting a doha composed by 16th century poet Abdul Rahim Khan-e-Khana 'Rahiman Dhaaga Prem ka', he wrote the last two lines of the Couplet.

    Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has filed a divorce petition in Patna's family court. Tej Pratap got married to Aishwarya Rai, daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai, on May 12, 2018.

    Also Read | Tej Pratap says won't return home till family backs his divorce decision

    Amidst the ongoing saga regarding his marriage with Aishwarya Rai, as well as constant pressure from his family to reconsider his decision of divorce, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav even escaped his hotel in Bodh Gaya and ran away to Vrindavan, with his security guards waiting outside his room.

    Read more about:

    tej pratap yadav lalu prasad aishwarya rai rjd bihar

    Story first published: Sunday, November 25, 2018, 10:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 25, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue