Tushar Mehta appointed Solicitor General of India

New Delhi, Oct 10: Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has been appointed Solicitor General of India by Central Government. The post was vacant since October 20, 2017 after the resignation of Ranjit Kumar.

Ranjit Kumar had resigned citing personal reasons. After Ranjit Kumar's resignation, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta came to the centre stage of the government's legal battles in the SC.

Tushar Mehta was earlier Gujarat Advocate General.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Senior Advocate Tushar Mehta as Solicitor General of India with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the office for a period till June 30, 2020, or until further orders.