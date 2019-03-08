Turning dreams to reality: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar after SC order on Ayodhya

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 08: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered mediation to settle the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute by a three-member panel includes Sri Sri Ravishankar along wirh Justice Kalifulla and Sriram Panchu.

A spiritual guru, Sri Sri had been advocating for a constructive dialogue between the opposing parties on Ram Mandir issue.

Reacting to the verdict, Ravishankar said, "Respecting everyone, turning dreams to reality, ending long-standing conflicts happily and maintaining harmony in society - we must all move together towards these goals".

During the last hearing on Wednesday, most of the Hindu petitioners, the Uttar Pradesh government and the consul of "Ram Lalla", the deity infant Lord Ram, had shown reluctance towards mediation. The Sunni Waqf Board, ready to give mediation a shot, is concerned about privacy during negotiations. The Nirmohi Akhara, another petitioner in the case, has also agreed for mediation.

The Constitution Bench, which is hearing the case, said mediation may help in "healing relations". Even if there is "one per cent chance" of settling the dispute amicably, the parties should go for mediation, the bench had said.

Two years ago, the court had suggested that the two sides explore the possibility of resolving the matter through negotiation. The court even said it was ready to mediate if they agreed. But negotiations did not take off as all sides involved said they wanted the court to take a call.