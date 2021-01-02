Turn local to global: PM Modi lays foundation stone for IIM Sambalpur

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the students of the Indian Institutes of Managements across the country should work towards turning local to global. The PM was speaking after laying the foundation stone of the permanent campus of the IIM Sambalpur in Odisha.

The PM said, "to turn local into global, students of IIM need to come up with new ways. The country has 20 IIMs and this huge talent pool will help the vision for a self-reliant India."

"This decade will be devoted to the development of new Multinational corporations (MNCs) in India.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges PM Modi to rescue stranded Indian sailors in Chinese waters

Today's startups are tomorrow's MNCs. These are largely growing in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. These startups need able managers and those passing out of these institutions will lead the way," the PM also said.

Vaccines to be provided for free across India, says health min | Oneindia News

PM Modi also added that it is our responsibility to get global recognition for brand India. Those who will be part of this institution need to encourage development and focus on inclusivity of all, he also said.