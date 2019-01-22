Tumkuru city pays perfect homage to Siddaganga Swamiji

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Tumkuru, Jan 22: Shops, hotels and other business outlets are closed as a mark of respect to departed soul,Lingayat seer Sri Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt.

Owners voluntarily serving food, water to devotees who have descended in the city in lakhs of numbers. Stranded passengers in the city bus station are not troubled by the closing of hotels as the locals have ensured their convenience.

Volunteers were seen calling people to have food without hesitation.

Also Read | Siddaganga Swamiji's successor: Who will be the pontiff of Siddaganga mutt

Makeshift kitchen have come up on both sides of the road leading to Siddaganga Mutt from the city bus station.

The senior cook in Siddaganga Mutt says in fact voluntary service of the people in the city has reduced pressure on the Mutt, yet the holy shrine is capable of feeding devotees anytime.

Every shop in the city has happened hung up Sri Shivakumara Swamiji's hoarding in front of their shops.

Sri Shivakumara Swamiji will be cremated with full state honours today at 4.30 PM.

Also Read | Shivakumara Swamiji no more: Sea of devotees turn up to get glimpse of 111-year-old Lingayat seer

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be flying to Siddaganga Mutt to pay last respect to the seer.