India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

TuM terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Pulwama, Oct 18:  A Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) terrorist was killed in Pulwama in the encounter with security forces on Thursday.

    TuM terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama (Representative image)
    TuM terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama (Representative image)

    The deceased militant was wanted in a grenade attack on a police party in Baramulla's Pattan. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.

    Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: 3 militants killed, 1 police martyred in encounter

    J&K Police, tweeted, "Recently active terrorist of TuM outfit and wanted in Pattan grenade incident Showqat was killed at Pulwama. Arms and ammunition recovered."

    This comes a day after, security forces in a joint operation gunned down two terrorists and their active accomplice in Syed Ali Akbar area if Fateh Kadal.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir pulwama

    Story first published: Thursday, October 18, 2018, 8:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 18, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue