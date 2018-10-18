TuM terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama

Pulwama, Oct 18: A Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) terrorist was killed in Pulwama in the encounter with security forces on Thursday.

The deceased militant was wanted in a grenade attack on a police party in Baramulla's Pattan. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.

J&K Police, tweeted, "Recently active terrorist of TuM outfit and wanted in Pattan grenade incident Showqat was killed at Pulwama. Arms and ammunition recovered."

This comes a day after, security forces in a joint operation gunned down two terrorists and their active accomplice in Syed Ali Akbar area if Fateh Kadal.