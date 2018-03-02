Mumbai, March 2: When the legendary director and actor Guru Dutt had died in 1964, his friend, poet and lyricist Kaifi Azmi had written a heart-touching sher (Urdu couplet) to bid farewell to the man who made some avant-garde films like Kaagaz Ke Phool and Pyaasa, among others.

Decades later, when India is mourning the death of another iconic film personality, Sridevi, Bollywood's biggest superstar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted the same couplet by Azmi, originally written for Dutt, to express his anguish at the untimely demise of the actress.

Big B, as Bachchan is popularly known as, tweeted the couplet in Hindi. "Rehne ko sada dehar aata nahi koi, tum jaisey gae aise bhi jaata nahi koi." While tweeting, he added that the couplet was recited by noted lyricist Javed Akhtar during Sridevi's funeral on Wednesday. Big B explained that the word "dehar" in the couplet means "the world" and it was composed by Azmi.

T 2729 -

"रहने को सदा देहर में आता नहीं कोई

तुम जैसे गये ऐसे भी जाता नहीं कोई"~ कैफ़ि आज़मी.



देहर - means .. the world .

Javed Akhtar narrated this sher to me at funeral of Sridevi .. said it was written at time of Guru Dutt demise ; but so appropriate for today .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 28, 2018

Bachchan's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan was also a very popular Hindi poet. Often the veteran actor recites his father's poems in public events. In fact, just two hours after Sridevi's death, Big B tweeted a very cryptic message stating that he was feeling a "sense of uneasiness". "Na jaane kyun, ek ajeeb si ghabrahat ho rahi hain," the 75-year-old tweeted in Hindi.

T 2625 - न जाने क्यूँ , एक अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 24, 2018

The 54-year-old actress died in Dubai at around 11 pm on Saturday evening. The news came to light on Sunday morning. Her death has been mourned by the entire nation, including her family, friends, fans and the film fraternity.

Bachchan and Sridevi worked together in successful films--Inquilaab, Aakhree Raasta and Khuda Gawah. In her comeback film English Vinglish, released in 2012, Bachchan made a special appearance.

Sridevi had worked in more than 250 Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films in a career spanning 50 years. She started her career at the age of four as a child artist in the Tamil film, Thunaivan. Since then she never looked back. From Tamil films Moondram Pirai, 16 Vayathinile to Bollywood movies Lamhe and English Vinglish, Sridevi proved why she was a truly pan-Indian artist, who was beyond geographical and linguistic barriers.

According to the forensic report released by the Dubai Police, she died due to "accidental drowning in a bathtub" at her hotel room in Dubai. Initially, the Indian media reported that Sridevi died due to a massive cardiac arrest.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.