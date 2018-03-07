Tug hits Jet Airways aircraft in parking bay at Mumbai airport, suffers damage

A tug hit a Jet Airways aircraft which was supposed to fly from Mumbai to Ahmedabad at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened when the Jet Airways plane was stationed in the parking bay at Mumbai Airport.

Airport authorities have been ascertaining further details regarding the accident. No major damages have been reported so far.

''Jet Airways Mumbai- Ahmedabad flight operated with a delayed departure as engineering team carried out an inspection & servicing of its exterior, due to slight scrape by a ground handling equipment, An alternate aircraft was operated with 165 guests on board,'' Jet Airways said in a statement.

