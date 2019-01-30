Tube in nose, Manohar Parrikar presents Goa budget, says 'High on Josh'

India

oi-Deepika S

Panaji, Jan 30: Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar presented on Wednesday presented in the state assembly.

"Present circumstances have prevented me from delivering detailed budget speech, but there is a josh, that is too high.... Very high and I am in hosh .... Full in hosh," Parrikar said during his 6 minutes Budget speech.

Manohar Parrikar had begun his speech with the same catchy line from the recently released film "Uri: The Surgical Strike", asking the gathering "how's the josh?"

Also Read | 'First hosh, then josh': Congress targets Manohar Parrikar

The chief minister told the Assembly the he would serve the state with sincerity, integrity, dedication until his last breath.

The opposition Congress on Monday said while the BJP-led Goa administration has "collapsed" and the state's debt is mounting, the chief minister is asking about the 'spirit' among people in the state.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar on Monday said while the administration had collapsed pushing the state into a "crisis", some leaders were asking "how's the josh". "Pehle hosh me aao, baad me josh ki baat karo (first come to your senses and then talk about josh). Everyone is sleeping in the state. The ministers are sleeping and hence, the administration has collapsed," Chodankar told reporters.