TTV Dinakaran charged with criminal conspiracy in 'two leaves symbol' case

New Delhi , Nov 17: Delhi's Patiala House Court framed charges RK Nagar MLA TTV Dinakaran and three others in the 'two leaves' alleged bribery case on Saturday.

Out of the nine accused in the case, four charged with various sections and other five discharged today from the Special Court. The Court has fixed 17-22 December for the recording of evidence.

The Court has also asked TTV Dinakaran to appear before the court on 4 December to sign the copy of charges.

On December 14, 2017, RK Nagar MLA TTV Dinakaran was charged under section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of IPC and section 8 of PC Act. Dinakaran is currently on bail.

The Delhi Police had filed a supplementary charge sheet before the Tis Hazari court and named TTV Dinakaran, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Mallikarjuna, Nathu Singh, Pulkit Kundra, B Kumar, Lalit Kumar, Jai Vikram Haran and Narendra Jain as the accused.

The police had on July 14 last year had filed a 701-page charge sheet claiming that money recovered from one of the accused Sukesh Chandrashekar was sent by Dinakaran through unaccounted channels with the help of other accused persons.

Dhinakaran, accused of trying to bribe EC officials to get the "two leaves" poll symbol for the AIADMK faction led by V K Sasikala, was arrested on April 25, 2018, and was granted bail on June 1. The police had accused Chandrashekhar, Diinakaran and others of hatching a criminal conspiracy to bribe the Election Commission officials.

(With PTI inputs)