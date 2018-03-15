TTV Dinakaran launches new party 'Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam'

AIADMK sidelined leader TTV Dinakaran launched new political party 'Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam' and unveiled party flag in Madurai's Melur. The party flag carries the image of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. Dinakaran is an independent MLA from RK Nagar constituency.

Dinakaran in his speech said, "We will win all upcoming elections from now by using the latest name and party flag, we will also try to retrieve the two leaves symbol, till then will use cooker symbol."

Dinakaran, the nephew of the sidelined ex-AIADMK chief VK Sasikala, won the RK Nagar by-election held in December 2017. AIADMK finishes second and retained security deposit. All the other candidates, 57 of them including the DMK's Marudhuganesh, had forfeited deposit. The RK Nagar was left vacant after the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

He is launching the new party two days after the Delhi High Court directed the Election Commission to allow a symbol and a suitable name for the AIADMK faction Dinakaran.

The Sasikala-Dhinakaran faction has also given a list of three names - All India Amma Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, MGR Amma Dravidar Munnetra Kazhagam and MGR Amma Dhravidar Kazhagam - seeking that one of them be temporarily allotted to them.

Madurai, hailed as the cultural capital of Tamil Nadu, is politically important for the state leaders. Madurai is seen as the land of the Thevars, a politically dominant community that has inspired many Kamal Haasan films. One of his most popular hits was 'Thevar Magan'.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan launched his party 'Makkal Neethi Meyam' in Madurai. Former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran always fought elections in and around Madurai. Actor Vijaykanth also launched his party there in 2005.

