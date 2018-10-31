TTV Dhinakaran says 18 disqualified MLAs will not challenge Madras HC verdict

Chennai, Oct 31: TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday announced that 18 disqualified MLAs will not challenge Madras High Court verdict, instead, they will contest by-elections.

The Madras High Court had upheld the Speaker's disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs loyal to TTV Dhinakaran saving the present government a possible crisis over lack of numbers in the House.

Dhinakaran has said he respects the court judgement and vowed that this won't be the end to his and parties legal course. Dropping a hint that he will move the Supreme Court challenging today's judgement, he said that Supreme Court may deliver a different verdict.

The three-judge bench headed by Justice M Sathyanarayanan pronounced its verdict in the disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs over their allegiance to rebel leader T T V Dhinakaran. The verdict now paves way for bypolls to the 18 seats.

The MLAs were disqualified on September 18 last year under the anti-defection law after they met the Governor and expressed loss of confidence in Chief Minister K Palaniswami.