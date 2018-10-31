  • search

TTV Dhinakaran says 18 disqualified MLAs will not challenge Madras HC verdict

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chennai, Oct 31: TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday announced that 18 disqualified MLAs will not challenge Madras High Court verdict, instead, they will contest by-elections.

    TTV Dhinakaran says 18 disqualified MLAs will not challenge Madras HC verdict

    The Madras High Court had upheld the Speaker's disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs loyal to TTV Dhinakaran saving the present government a possible crisis over lack of numbers in the House.

    Dhinakaran has said he respects the court judgement and vowed that this won't be the end to his and parties legal course. Dropping a hint that he will move the Supreme Court challenging today's judgement, he said that Supreme Court may deliver a different verdict.

    The three-judge bench headed by Justice M Sathyanarayanan pronounced its verdict in the disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs over their allegiance to rebel leader T T V Dhinakaran. The verdict now paves way for bypolls to the 18 seats.

    The MLAs were disqualified on September 18 last year under the anti-defection law after they met the Governor and expressed loss of confidence in Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

    Read more about:

    madras high court verdict chennai ttv dhinakaran mlas

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 11:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 31, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue