    TTV Dhinakaran files an appeal against Delhi HC's order in SC on two leaves symbol verdict

    Chennai, Mar 05: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran filed an appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the order of the Delhi High Court dismissing his petition in connection with the dispute over the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) "two leaves" election symbol case.

    TTV Dhinakaran

    Earlier, the Delhi High Court had rejected the petition of Dinakaran and V.K. Sasikala in the two leaves symbol case and upheld the decision of the ECI in allowing the ruling AIADMK led by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam, to use the symbol.

    Dinakaran had floated the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) after he and Sasikala were expelled from the Palaniswami-led AIADMK.

    The EC has allotted the 'pressure cooker' symbol, as an interim measure, to Dinakaran faction last year during the by-poll to the R K Nagar Assembly constituency. He had won with a margin of over 40,000 votes.

    Read more about:

    ttv dhinakaran chennai symbol supreme court

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 11:59 [IST]
