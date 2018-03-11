TTV Dhinakaran to announce political party's name, its symbol on March 15

Sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran announce name of his political party and its symbol on March 15 at Madurai.

"Following the acceptance of our plea in the Delhi High Court, a function to announce the name of the party and introduce the party flag will be held on March 15 at 9 am at Melur in Madurai district," he said in a statement.

The Delhi High Court, on March 9, allowed Dhinakaran's plea for allotment of a common symbol, preferably 'pressure cooker', and a name of his choice for the AIADMK faction led by him.

Dhinakaran, who won the RK Nagar bypoll held in December last as an independent candidate on the 'pressure cooker' symbol, had earlier told the court that he needed a temporary name and symbol for his group to interact with the electorate in the eventuality of elections to local bodies or any other polls held before his claim to the party's symbol was decided.

The by-poll was necessitated by the death of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Dhinakaran appealed to his supporters and the public to participate in the function in large numbers.

The RK Nagar MLA's announcement to launch a political party comes weeks after actor-politician Kamal Haasan floated his party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' in Madurai. On December 31, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth had announced his decision to enter politics but he is yet to launch a party.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.