  • search
Trending MV Act Nitin Gadkari
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    tterritories, adminstrator, artcle and 49 other errors corrected in J&K Reorganisation Act

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 13: The legislation of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act had over 50 spelling and grammatical errors. After the errors were found the Ministry for Law and Justice issued a three page corrigenda.

    The legislation was passed by the Parliament on August 7. The legislation paved the way for the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. It also declared that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh would be made into two Union Territories.

    tterritories, adminstrator, artcle and 49 other errors corrected in J&K Reorganisation Act
    File photo

    In all, there were 52 grammatical and spelling mistakes. Territories were spelt as tterritories, administrator as adminstrator, article as artcle and few others.

    Further, the corrigenda also stated that the sentence that said, there will be a delimitation of parliamentary constituencies in J&K has also been omitted.

    A truck with AK-47s enroute to Valley: How a fidayeen strike by the JeM was averted

    Further, the error where Jammu and Kashmir is mentioned as a state instead of a Union Territory has also been corrected.

    With these corrections, the Home Ministry has said that the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act is now error free.

    The centre announced on August 5, its decision to abrogate Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It was also decided that J&K and Ladakh would be divided into two Union Territories.

    More ERRORS News

    Read more about:

    errors jammu and kashmir ladakh union territories

    Story first published: Friday, September 13, 2019, 9:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue