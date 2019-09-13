tterritories, adminstrator, artcle and 49 other errors corrected in J&K Reorganisation Act

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 13: The legislation of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act had over 50 spelling and grammatical errors. After the errors were found the Ministry for Law and Justice issued a three page corrigenda.

The legislation was passed by the Parliament on August 7. The legislation paved the way for the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. It also declared that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh would be made into two Union Territories.

In all, there were 52 grammatical and spelling mistakes. Territories were spelt as tterritories, administrator as adminstrator, article as artcle and few others.

Further, the corrigenda also stated that the sentence that said, there will be a delimitation of parliamentary constituencies in J&K has also been omitted.

Further, the error where Jammu and Kashmir is mentioned as a state instead of a Union Territory has also been corrected.

With these corrections, the Home Ministry has said that the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act is now error free.

The centre announced on August 5, its decision to abrogate Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It was also decided that J&K and Ladakh would be divided into two Union Territories.