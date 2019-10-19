  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TSRTC bandh: Telangana bus strike affects normal life

    By PTI
    |

    Hyderabad, Oct 19: The state-wide bandh called by the striking employees of TSRTC pressing various demands, including merger of the corporation with the Telangana government, hit normal life across Hyderabad and 32 other districts.

    More than 50,000 cabs across the state are also off road as Ola and Uber cab drivers join the transport strike, demanding regularisation of the cab aggregator market.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The bandh is being observed a day after the Telangana High Court set an ultimatum of October 28 for state transport corporation and employees' unions to hold talks and settle all disputes.

    Meanwhile, the agitation by the employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) that has badly affected bus services across the state, entered the 15th day on Saturday.

    The RTC has been operating services with temporary drivers and conductors.

    Amid TSRTC strike, 'Fake audio clip' of KCR’s office staff goes viral, CMO files complaint

    According to RTC sources, bus services were being operated in consultation with district Collectors and Superintendents of Police in view of the bandh.

    All major opposition parties have announced plans to organise protests during the day.

    TDP and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) claimed that its leaders were shifted to different police stations in the city when they tried to stage protests at the Jubilee bus station in the morning.

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    hyderabad

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue